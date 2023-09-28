Maryland education official scolds 'activist parents' in schools, says 'teachers aren't the bad guys'

Carroll County Board of Education member Stephen Whisler told Fox News Digital that most teachers want to stay out of the culture wars around gender ideology. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., pressed the Illinois Secretary of State and a student activist during a Senate judiciary hearing on censorship and book bans.

A board of education member in Maryland said that a majority of teachers do not want to teachand actually want to stay out of the culture wars.

"Occasionally you get a very bad egg in the education industry," Carroll County Board of Education member Stephen Whisler told Fox News Digital."But teachers don't want this stuff in our schools. The vast majority of teachers I run across don't want to teach the controversial gender ideology issues that are mandated by the state here in Maryland."

Whisler is one of five members on the county's board of education, which he described as a"semi-judicial body." The board became a central focus in local news stories after parents and school officials started publicly feuding over keeping what Whisler has called"explicit sexual content" in school libraries. headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

Serena and Venus Williams Board Diahann Carroll Documentary as Executive Producers (Exclusive)'Between Starshine and Clay' is produced by Color Farm Media’s Erika Alexander and Ben Arnon alongside co-directors Susanne Rostock and Suzanne Kay.

Porter County commissioners split 2-1 on health board appointeeFamily medicine specialist Dr. Christopher Osan was appointed the new Porter County Board of Health member by a two-to-one vote of the Porter County Board of Commissioners Monday night, bypassing a list of five candidates forwarded by the board of health itself, to the ire of some and the approval of others in the full chamber.

Two members appointed to Houston County Healthcare Authority boardTwo doctors have been appointed to the Houston County Healthcare Authority board.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors declare humanitarian crisis on federal response to migrant influxThe San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously declared the lack of federal resources for asylum seekers a humanitarian crisis, along with making several recommendations.

St. Johns County School Board narrows down maps for new school zonesThe new attendance maps impact the current attendance zones at 11 elementary, K-8 and middle schools.

LA County Board of Supervisors votes to accept millions to stop retail theftSheriff Robert Luna says the LASD formed a retail task force divided into three teams to combat recent robberies. Karma Dickerson reports for the NBC4 News on Sept. 26, 2023.

Sen. Kennedy asks who decides on appropriate school books: 'What planet did you just parachute in from?'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., pressed the Illinois Secretary of State and a student activist during a Senate judiciary hearing on censorship and book bans.

A board of education member in Maryland said that a majority of teachers do not want to teachand actually want to stay out of the culture wars.

"Occasionally you get a very bad egg in the education industry," Carroll County Board of Education member Stephen Whisler told Fox News Digital."But teachers don't want this stuff in our schools. The vast majority of teachers I run across don't want to teach the controversial gender ideology issues that are mandated by the state here in Maryland."

Whisler is one of five members on the county's board of education, which he described as a"semi-judicial body." The board became a central focus in local news stories after parents and school officials started publicly feuding over keeping what Whisler has called"explicit sexual content" in school libraries.

"I just frankly cannot understand how some people can defend this," he said.

Carroll County Board of Education member Stephen Whisler told Fox News Digital that a majority of teachers do not want to teach gender ideology in schools and actually want to stay out of the culture wars.That fight over gender ideology in schools continued to rage this week, as Whisler attended a panel on the debate over allegedly sexually graphic material in schools Tuesday.Montgomery County, Maryland

parents face to ensure their schools focus on academics — not political and social issues," he said."Parents and teachers alike are frustrated that state-mandated curriculum standards and age-inappropriate supplemental materials in school libraries steer students towards social and political arguments instead of core academic subject areas. Schools have just 180 instruction days each year — and we must use every single minute to erase significant learning loss and get kids back on track."

"We must restore parents' confidence in their local schools," Whisler added.

MARYLAND COUNTY BATTLE HEATS UP OVER 'SEXUALLY EXPLICIT' BOOKS IN SCHOOLS AS MOM VOWS TO APPEAL DECISION

When asked at the panel why experts in education shouldn't lead the way on books that are allowed to appear in school, Whisler took the opportunity to criticize the American Library Association (ALA), which has also become controversial in recent months after its president, Emily Drabinski, was exposed for being a self-identified"Marxist lesbian."

"Frankly," Whisler said,"I have zero faith and confidence in the American Library Association backing down on their efforts to recommend materials with age-inappropriate content. Most of theare overt activists who suggest that books replete with Critical [Race] Theory be used in schools and public libraries across America."

ALA President Emily Drabinski, a socialist, told the New York Times recently that conservative book bans are"attacks on children."Whisler said that most Maryland teachers don't want to"get in the middle" of the culture wars around books and gender ideology either."They just want to do their job, teach and go home at the end of the day, and they want to help a kid grow stronger every day. So our teachers aren't the bad guys in this," he added.

"It's activist parents who want to peddle their ideologies and push them into our school system," Whisler said."It's misguided politicians that want to push these issues onto our kids and into these schools."

"Those misguided parents," he continued,"those misguided politicians, let's have a debate, let's have a conversation, but stop putting our kids in the middle of it and let us focus on educating kids and making them stronger."

Several sexually explicit books have sparked debate across the country about what is age appropriate for classrooms and school libraries.