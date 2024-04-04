Maryland Congressional Delegation to Discuss Emergency Funding for Baltimore

Maryland 's congressional delegation will meet with Gov. Wes Moore and the director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget Tuesday to discuss emergency funding for Baltimore and its response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge , multiple sources familiar with the planning told CBS News. The meeting will be held Tuesday at the U.S.

Capitol and comes amid some internal disagreement among Maryland congressional leaders over the size and scope of what Congress should be asked to fund immediately, CBS News has learned. The U.S. Transportation Department approved an initial $60 million in emergency funds last month in the immediate aftermath of the bridge's toppling by the Dali, a freighter operated by a Singapore-based owner. But the scope of the work needed to clear the massive bridge from the Patapsco River, reopen shipping channels, assist idled port workers and draw up initial infrastructure plans to rebuild the bridge is as enormous as it is murky

