Mary Trump Raises Concerns About Truth Social Being a Campaign Funding Scam

Mary Trump, the outspoken niece and frequent critic of former president Donald Trump, has offered her views on Truth Social, the social media venture spearheaded by her uncle, saying it could be a potential multi-billion-dollar campaign funding scam. Mary Trump, in a long form tweet shared on Monday, said that she thinks Truth Social might be operating as a clandestine operation to raise campaign funds, skirting federal regulations and potentially welcoming unsanctioned foreign influence.

'Truth Social could be a front for a campaign finance scam,' Mary said in the tweet. 'Direct donations to political candidates are subject to FEC laws, which impose limits on the amount that can be donated and require transparency about the source of donations,' she said. 'Now that Truth Social is a publicly traded company, however, supporters and even foreign entities have a new, surreptitious way to back Donald financially without having to make a direct political donation

