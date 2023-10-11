Mary Trump asks why 'f***ing maniac' Donald is 'still allowed to roam free'

Donald Trump's niece, a vocal critic of the former president, is puzzled as to why her uncle is not behind bars, seemingly blaming him for Hamas's attack against Israel that has reportedly led to the deaths of more than 1,900 people in Israel and Palestine.

"This f***ing maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel's national security secrets…" Mary Trump posted on X, formerly known as Twitter."Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy.

The "Australian cardboard guy" refers to billionaire Anthony Pratt, a member of Mar-a-Lago, who Donald Trump allegedly shared sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with, ABC News reported, adding that Pratt then shared the classified intelligence with more than a dozen foreign officials.

Mary Trump's post included a screenshot of her uncle's post on Truth Social, where he claimed that"The same people that raided Israel are pouring" into the United States through the southern border due to President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

A psychologist and author, Mary Trump became widely known in 2020 when she released her book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, which detailed her family's dysfunction and explained the danger of her uncle being president. The niece and uncle engaged in court battles in the subsequent years.

Similar to his comments on the war in Ukraine, Donald Trump claimed that"The atrocities we are witnessing in Israel would never have happened if I was president."

