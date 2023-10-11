Mary Lou Retton's daughter shares health update, thanks for love and support

until WED 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in...

Missouri nurses hand-crocheted adorable mini uniforms for its own Olympic Opening Ceremony featuring the hospital’s newest babies and their families. Mary Lou Retton, who captured the attention of the nation when she won the all-around women's gymnastics competition at the"My sisters Skyla, Shayla, Emma and I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our Mom," Kelley wrote in an Instagram post.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a fundraiser page for the legendary Olympian has received just under $260,000 in donations. The fundraiser had a stated goal of $50,000. The page also noted that Retton does not have health insurance. gymnastics team, said funds were needed to help with medical expenses. Retton is receiving treatment at a Texas hospital, according to The Associated Press. headtopics.com

"GET WELL MARY LOU!! You are America’s Sweet Heart and we are all rooting for you!" one donor wrote on the fundraising page. Retton's win at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles marked the first time an American woman won the all-around gold medal or any individual Olympic medal in gymnastics.After she retired from gymnastics, Retton became a motivational speaker and frequently shared messages about the benefit of proper nutrition and exercise.

