Marvel Studios Logo Includes Jonathan Majors' Kang

As the Jonathan Majors trial remains on the docket for later this year, Marvel Studios has not officially commented on the actor's place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

Loki season 2 just premiered on Disney+ and with it came the Marvel Studios logo at the top of it all. Marvel Studios has had an extended logo in the opening credits for their movies ever since Doctor Strange began to incorporate not only comic book panels but also script pages, concept art, and actual footage from the movies.

Yes, the version of the Marvel Studios logo seen in Loki season 2 does include Jonathan Majors, but it's worth noting that this version of the logo is the same a what was shown ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It would be easy to forget that this was the case however as only two other Marvel Studios productions have been released since Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. headtopics.com

One Loki Producer, Kevin Wright, confirmed that Jonathan Majors' real-life controversy had no effect on Loki Season 2, telling Variety that there were no discussions about re-shooting season 2 in the wake of Majors' allegations."No," Wright told the outlet."And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment.

