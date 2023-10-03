Marvel Snap Receives Massive New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A substantial new update for Marvel Snap has today rolled out on PC and mobile devices. Since its arrival this past year, Marvel Snap has become one of the most popular free-to-play digital card games that has seen its meta constantly evolving. Now, in the wake of this new patch, the meta could potentially shift once again as a few notable cards have had their own effects altered in some key ways.

For the most part, today's new Marvel Snap patch provides a number of bug fixes to both the PC and mobile versions of the game. Beyond this, developer Second Dinner has tweaked some of the effects tied to cards that include Mojo, Mantis, Uatu, Maria Hill, and Cable.

Developer Note: The combination of Uatu's effect being significant very early in the game but also dependent on drawing him has left this card in a tough spot. We've decided to start adjusting him by exploring a remedy that functions regardless of whether you draw him or not.

Developer Note: These adjustments are all related, so we'll go over them as a group. These three cards, along with Agent 13, Sentinel, and Snowguard, make up a cadre of characters that all add a card to your hand for a cheap cost under different circumstances. However, they're also all overlapping one another a fair bit, existing in a tight range of Cost and Power combinations. headtopics.com

BUG FIXESBugs from previous notes fixed in 20.xNew Bug Fixes in 20.x not caught in 19.x Patch NotesPC Specific Bug Fixes in 20.xKnown Issues ListNew Known Issues in 20.xPC New Known Issues in 20.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Ms. Marvel's Mutant Status Gives Her a New Symbolic Role in the Marvel UniverseMs. Marvel is wonderfully complex.

Marvel's Crystar, Prince of Crystalium Joins Hasbro’s Marvel LegendsA new wave of Marvel Legends figures are here from Hasbro as comic fans are getting an impressive set of figures right from the pages

Lee Je Hoon Receives Surgery + Cancels Attendance At Upcoming EventsLee Je Hoon Receives Surgery + Cancels Attendance At Upcoming Events

Tether Treasury receives two $50M USDT lump sums from BitfinexAccording to outside data, stablecoin holdings in exchanges have been on a steady decline over the past year beginning in November 2022.

Northern California man receives life sentence for killing accused child molesterA Northern California man has been sentenced to life in prison after killing a 64-year-old man accused of being a child molester.

Crypto liquidity provider GSR receives regulatory approval in SingaporeThe in-principal approval precedes the award of a full license.