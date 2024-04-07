Marvel's The Ultimates: A New Team Rises in the Ultimate Universe

Marvel ’s Ultimate Universe always has an Avengers, and the newly reborn one is no different. In a few months, the team is returning with The Ultimates , the first real team book of the new Ultimate line. Written by Deniz Camp and drawn by Juan Frigeri, the new book sees Tony Stark gathering superheroes—both those fully-formed and ones who haven’t become their heroic selves yet—to bolster his ranks alongside Doom, Sif, and Captain America.

Talking to ComicBook, Camp explained how his series will build upon the Ultimates foundation previously set by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch’s original version. Instead of fighting extraterrestrial threats and terrorists around the world, they’re fugitives framed for the murder of thousands back in Ultimate Universe and Ultimate Invasion. Likening them to the Partisans of WWII, Camp called them “a resistance network in occupied territory. Their status as outlaws/terrorists means they are under constant threat.” Stark’s big plan to build a resistance network of superheroes means every issue will be one-and-dones that introduce the new Ultimate version of a Marvel hero. Beyond Ant-Man and the Wasp for the inaugural issue, Camp isn’t saying who else is part of the roster, but he did note the team’s got an 18-month timetable to build their ranks and save the world from whatever the Maker and his Council have got cooking up with their own personal Cit

Marvel Ultimates Superheroes Tony Stark Resistance Network Ultimate Universe Murder Maker Council

