Marvel's Spider-Man: Doc Ock Star Addresses Film Comparisons

Doc Ock from Marvel's Spider-Man responds to those Alfred Molina comparisons. "Recently, I saw a post directly comparing my performance as Otto Octavius in Marvel's Spider-Man for PS to Fred Molina's performance in the Spider-Man movies. People expressed their preferences, as you would expect.

FWIW, I came out pretty well," The actor mused."The truth, though, is that they were two fundamentally different jobs. A performance for traditional film, even with a lot of green screen and SFX, is very different from a mo-cap performance. And the script for a traditional feature film has to conform to a more rigid format."

