Marvel's Spider-Man: Doc Ock Star Addresses Film Comparisons

Recently, I saw a post directly comparing my performance as Otto Octavius in Marvel's Spider-Man for PS to Fred Molina's performance in the Spider-Man movies. People expressed their preferences, as you would expect. FWIW, I came out pretty well. 🙂 The truth, though, is that -
— William Salyers 🌹 (@wlsalyers) September 29, 2023 Salyers continued,"I met Fred. He's an incredibly talented, extremely gracious man. I've seen him perform live, without benefit of million-dollar SFX. He was wonderful.