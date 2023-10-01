Marvel’s New Avengers Series Can Continue The Spider-Verse’s Most Surprising Success

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT With the Avengers getting a new LEGO special, the Marvel series can make the most of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s own media-mixing success. The official Marvel website recently announced that LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red will be coming to Disney+ on October 27.

Marvel is no stranger to crossovers with LEGO. Various shorts have been released since the beginning of the MCU, with the most recent being Lego Marvel Avengers: Time Twisted. LEGO content was also unexpectedly present in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, receiving an extremely positive reception. Considering how successful the inclusion of LEGO Spider-Man was in Across the Spider-Verse, the new LEGO Avengers special should do its best to capitalize on that success considering it’s also been a while since a new Avengers movie has been released, and will remain that way for a while given the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty release date is set for 2026.

Related: Every Upcoming Marvel Movie: Full MCU Phase 5 & 6 List (& Beyond) Marvel's Avengers LEGO Series Can Continue Spider-Verse's LEGO Success LEGO content has always been known to be more humorous and tongue-in-cheek.

Read more:

screenrant »

The Avengers Get Their Own Anime in Epic New Series Marvel's Future AvengersMarvel's Avengers dive into anime once more!

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

'The Marvels' Will Be the Shortest MCU Movie YetIn a year of bloated blockbusters, this is welcome news.

The Marvels Run Time Listed to Be Shortest MCU MovieThe Marvels is even shorter than movies like The Incredible Hulk.

Meet Tango and Nemo, the cats who play Goose in 'The Marvels'Goose the flerken returns! Meet Tango and Nemo, the two fuzzy feline actors who star in 'The Marvels.'

Producer Miranda Bailey Says Studios & Streamers Turned Down New Series ‘Unconventional’ Due To LGBTQ ThemesEXCLUSIVE: Producer Miranda Bailey, known for movies such as Swiss Army Man, Don’t Think Twice and The Diary Of A Teenage Girl, says that multiple studios and streamers shied away from acquir…

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT With the Avengers getting a new LEGO special, the Marvel series can make the most of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s own media-mixing success. The official Marvel website recently announced that LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red will be coming to Disney+ on October 27. Virtually nothing is known about the special thus far or whether it is even a part of the official MCU timeline, but the teaser looks to be a riff on an iconic Avengers: Endgame poster, complete with LEGO blocks that are seemingly being chipped away.

Marvel is no stranger to crossovers with LEGO. Various shorts have been released since the beginning of the MCU, with the most recent being Lego Marvel Avengers: Time Twisted. LEGO content was also unexpectedly present in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, receiving an extremely positive reception. Considering how successful the inclusion of LEGO Spider-Man was in Across the Spider-Verse, the new LEGO Avengers special should do its best to capitalize on that success considering it’s also been a while since a new Avengers movie has been released, and will remain that way for a while given the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty release date is set for 2026.

Related: Every Upcoming Marvel Movie: Full MCU Phase 5 & 6 List (& Beyond)

Marvel's Avengers LEGO Series Can Continue Spider-Verse's LEGO Success LEGO content has always been known to be more humorous and tongue-in-cheek. Seeing the LEGO universe in Across the Spider-Verse was a light-hearted break from the pace of the movie, showing off how whimsical the multiverse can truly get. Animation as a medium already allows for content that live-action could never convey as effectively, and LEGO is just a unique branch that Marvel is now further exploring for the Avengers. From LEGO Spider-Man’s brick-by-brick movement to the Daily Bugle recreated with LEGO, these successful elements from Across the Spider-Verse can be translated to LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red.

If the special is actually a take on Avengers: Endgame like the teaser poster is, Marvel can take an emotional film with high stakes and give it a more light-hearted spin. Recreating iconic Endgame scenes with LEGO would be a treat for the hardcore fans. The special could also adapt other media entirely, whether it be the Code Red plot from The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes show or an unexplored story. Audiences are surely looking forward to more LEGO content after how well-received LEGO Spider-Man was, and the new Avengers special can capitalize on the demand with how soon it will be airing after Across the Spider-Verse’s release.

Why More LEGO Series Are Good For Marvel LEGO specials are a good avenue for Marvel to explore more frequently because it’d give the franchise a portfolio of different media formats. What If…? already proved that a break from the classic live-action content can be appreciated by audiences. With a medium like LEGO that is so beloved by many because of its nostalgia, a LEGO special could be something that would even draw in the more casual fan. More LEGO specials would also just be a good move financially, also, as Marvel and LEGO can release merchandise to go along with each series.

Related: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Ranked Worst To Best

Almost nothing is known about LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red at the moment, but it is coming out at the perfect time. After LEGO Spider-Man’s success in Spider-Man: Across the Universe, there is a demand for more Marvel LEGO content at the moment. Avengers: Code Red can satisfy that market and open up unique business opportunities for Marvel. However the Avengers are portrayed in the new LEGO series, it is sure to be a creative and whimsical take that audiences of all ages can enjoy.