Marvel's Fantastic Four Director Addresses Long Wait For Casting News

After multiple film incarnations at 20th Century Fox — which fans felt left some things to be desired — the Fantastic Four are now headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new blockbuster reboot is current in development at Marvel Studios, with WandaVision's Matt Shakman lined up to direct.

"Hard to say. Like I said, we're in the middle of a SAG strike, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed that they get a great deal really soon and we can go back. Then, once that's resolved, there'll be a plan at that point, but I can't say too much.

Why Did Matt Shakman Sign on For Fantastic Four?In that same interview, Shakman teased that the way the Fantastic Four script approaches its plot — and the influences of its Marvel Comics source material — appealed to him. headtopics.com

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained."I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't.

"We have been nonstop," Shakman said of the pre-production work on the film."Despite the strikes, yes, we've been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that's been incredibly exciting. headtopics.com

What Is the New Fantastic Four Movie About?Plot details, as well as any confirmed cast members, have not been revealed for Marvel's new Fantastic Four. That being said, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, and the team's ties to new franchise big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), there is a lot of hype around the film.

Fantastic Four Director Teases Marvel Film Will Be 'Unlike Anything' in the MCU

