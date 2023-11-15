Marvel's Decision to Fix Hank McCoy Tops Headlines

Marvel's decision to try and fix Hank McCoy in the light of a certain film, topped the headline yesterday, pushing Nightmare Before Christmas dolls off the top spot. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Fixing Hank McCoy X-Men February 2024 Solicits Will Finally Fix Hank McCoy, The Beast The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney WildCATS Changes The DC Universe On Its Way Out The Door (Spoilers) Frasier vs. Lilith? (Sorry, Freddy): Season 1 Ep
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SPACEdotcom | Read more »
Source: screenrant | Read more »
Source: screenrant | Read more »
Source: screenrant | Read more »
Source: ComicBook | Read more »
Source: ComicBook | Read more »