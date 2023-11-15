Marvel's Decision to Fix Hank McCoy Tops Headlines

Marvel's decision to try and fix Hank McCoy in the light of a certain film, topped the headline yesterday, pushing Nightmare Before Christmas dolls off the top spot. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Fixing Hank McCoy X-Men February 2024 Solicits Will Finally Fix Hank McCoy, The Beast The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney WildCATS Changes The DC Universe On Its Way Out The Door (Spoilers) Frasier vs. Lilith? (Sorry, Freddy): Season 1 Ep

United States Headlines Read more: BLEEDİNGCOOL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SPACEDOTCOM: Lego's Marvel Avengers Tower: The Biggest Marvel Set EverLego's Marvel Avengers Tower, the biggest Marvel set ever, will be released on Black Friday with 5,201 pieces and 31 minifigures. It comes with a ton of limited-time deals for Lego Insiders.

Source: SPACEdotcom | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Who Rio Morales Is Dating In Marvel's Spider-Man 2Though mentioned throughout, Marvel 's Spider-Man 2, the identity of Rio's beau is withheld from Miles until the post-credits. But who is he really?

Source: screenrant | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Marvel Just Made A God-Tier MCU Villain Look Incredibly WeakIn the series finale of Loki Season 2, the sequence of events that saw Loki achieve his goals makes another god-tier villain look comparatively weak.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Loki’s New MCU Title Officially Confirmed By MarvelAfter Loki season 2 pivoted the titular character away from his God of Mischief persona, Marvel has confirmed Loki’s new title in the MCU.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: Marvel Reveals First Look at Original X-Men Marvel celebrates the X-Men in a 60th-anniversary one-shot.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: Avengers: Twilight Art Teases Ms. Marvel's FutureCovers for Avengers: Twilight feature the future Ms. Marvel .

Source: ComicBook | Read more »