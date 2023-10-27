Marvel's 'Daredevil: Born Again' Rounds Out New Creative Team

Marvel Studios‘ Daredevil: Born Again has rounded out its new creative team with a new showrunner and directors.

Dario Scardapane (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Punisher) has been tapped as showrunner and directing team Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Loki) are set to direct the Charlie Cox series, sources confirm to Deadline. The series has

Read more:

DEADLINE »

Daredevil: Born Again Lands New Showrunner, DirectorsFollowing a creative overhaul, the superhero crime series gets a team that has deep ties to other Marvel series. Read more ⮕

Daredevil: Born Again Sets The Punisher Writer As New Showrunner After Massive OverhaulDisney+ and Marvel Studios have finally tapped their new showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again after the recent decision to retool the MCU show. Read more ⮕

Daredevil: Born Again Adds Moon Knight & Loki Directors in Creative OverhaulDario Scardapane, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead have joined the MCU's Disney+ reboot. Read more ⮕

'Daredevil: Born Again': New Showrunner, Directors Hired From 'Punisher,' 'Loki''Daredevil: Born Again' has landed a new showrunner (from 'The Punisher') and directors (from 'Loki') amid a major creative overhaul of the Marvel Studios series. Read more ⮕

Daredevil: Born Again Gets New Showrunner & 2 DirectorsFollowing the creative overhaul the series has undergone during production, Daredevil: Born Again has a new showrunner and two directors. Read more ⮕

'Daredevil: Born Again' TV Series Finds Showrunner in 'Punisher' EPDaredevil: Born Again has found a showrunner in the former Punisher producer Dario Scardapane, as Justin Benson and Aaron Morehead board to direct. Read more ⮕