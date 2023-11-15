Marvel's Children of the Vault #4: The Final Showdown

Well, well, well, if it isn't time for another apocalyptic rodeo with Marvel's nothing-if-not-consistently-endangered universe. This Wednesday, November 15th, we all have the joy, nay, the privilege of witnessing what might be the final cat-and-mouse game for our dear old species in Children of the Vault #4. Because, let's be real, we could all use another comic where the existential threat to humanity and mutantkind is palpable.

CHILDREN OF THE END! The beings raised in the artificial world of the Vault have known since their first breaths that they stood to inherit the Earth. They just didn't think mutantkind would make it so easy for them. With only Cable and Bishop to stand in their way, the end of human- and mutantkind both is at hand. Oh, the End is at hand again? How many Ends is that this month? Can someone check the doomsday counter? If you were hoping for a happily-ever-after where every character gets a puppy and a retirement plan, it looks like you're out of luck. Instead, we get Cable and Bishop playing the last defenders of a double-feature apocalyps

