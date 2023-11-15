Marvel's Blade #5 Preview: Blade vs. The Adana

Well, well, well, what do we have here? Marvel's giving us another dose of our favorite daywalker in Blade #5, coming to your local comic shop this Wednesday, November 15th. And as the trend of vague yet promising synopses goes, this one reads like a clichéd fight ticket. Let's take a peek, shall we? BLADE VS. THE ADANA, ROUND ONE – FIGHT! Blade has been warned over and over of the Adana's indescribable, overwhelming power.

But now armed with a secret weapon, it's time for Blade to send her back to the Hell she crawled out of! Ah, nothing gets the blood pumping like the classic promise of an indescribable enemy. So indescribable, in fact, we had to describe how indescribable she is. And this secret weapon? Bet it was grabbed straight from the Deus Ex Machina Armory located conveniently off-panel. At least we're staying consistent with our time-honored comic traditions: redundancy and last-minute saves. Joining me in this rigorous exercise of over-analyzed comic previews is none other than Bleeding Cool's own bucket of bolts, LOLtro

