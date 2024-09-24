Marvel Releases First Look at 'Thunderbolts' Starring Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, and More

The movie will be in theaters May 2, 2025 Marvel releases the first look at " Thunderbolts *," starring Florence Pugh , David Harbour , Sebastian Stan and more. It's in theaters next May.The film stars Florence Pugh , David Harbour , Sebastian Stan , Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"Everyone here has done bad things. Shadow ops, robbing government labs, contract kills," Pugh's character Yelena Belova says in the trailer as we see reformed Marvel villains brought together to go on missions for the government. That's when Lewis Pullman shows up as the mysterious "Bob," who does not appear to belong in this group of rugged antiheroes. What's he there for? We'll find out. We'll also see how Bucky plays into everything and why there's an asterisk in the movie title, "Thunderbolts*."

"We're brought up with this belief that there are good guys and there are bad guys," Julia Louis-Dreyfuss' character Valentina Allegra de Fontaine says in the trailer. "But eventually you come to realize that there are bad guys and there are worse guys. And nothing else."The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.

