Marvel Legends The Void BAF Action Figure Wave Is Up For Pre-Order

Following their debut at Pulse Con 2023, Hasbro has launched a Build-A-Figure wave of Marvel Legends figures that includes comics-inspired figures of Power Princess, Crystar, Justice, Vision, Black Panther, Namorita, and Namor. Most of these figures include a BAF piece to create an 8th figure – The Void (pictured below). Details about each of the new Marvel Legends figures in The Void BAF wave can be found below along with pre-order links.
In other Marvel Legends news, Hasbro revealed a large wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home during their recent Pulse Con 2023 event, and the collection includes Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Spider-Man, Matt Murdock, MJ, and Sandman figures. Pre-orders are live now, and you can find them via the links below. You can check out all of their Pulse Con 2023 releases right here.