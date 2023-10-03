Marvel Legends The Void BAF Action Figure Wave Is Up For Pre-Order

Following their debut at Pulse Con 2023, Hasbro has launched a Build-A-Figure wave of Marvel Legends figures that includes comics-inspired figures of Power Princess, Crystar, Justice, Vision, Black Panther, Namorita, and Namor. Most of these figures include a BAF piece to create an 8th figure – The Void (pictured below). Details about each of the new Marvel Legends figures in The Void BAF wave can be found below along with pre-order links.

Following their debut at Pulse Con 2023, Hasbro has launched a Build-A-Figure wave of Marvel Legends figures that includes comics-inspired figures of Power Princess, Crystar, Justice, Vision, Black Panther, Namorita, and Namor. Most of these figures include a BAF piece to create an 8th figure – The Void (pictured below). Details about each of the new Marvel Legends figures in The Void BAF wave can be found below along with pre-order links.

In other Marvel Legends news, Hasbro revealed a large wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home during their recent Pulse Con 2023 event, and the collection includes Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Spider-Man, Matt Murdock, MJ, and Sandman figures. Pre-orders are live now, and you can find them via the links below. You can check out all of their Pulse Con 2023 releases right here.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Ms. Marvel's Mutant Status Gives Her a New Symbolic Role in the Marvel UniverseMs. Marvel is wonderfully complex.

Star Wars: Grand Admiral Thrawn's History ExplainedThrawn may be the most vital character to come from Star Wars Legends.

Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch is 50% off todayMinecraft Legends Deluxe Edition, a real-time strategy game for the Nintendo Switch, is available for half-price from Amazon's Woot following a $25 discount.

Edge’s arrival in AEW highlights WWE’s legends flawAdam “Edge” Copeland joining AEW shows how different a wrestling world we live in and should be a reminder to WWE that the industry’s legends shouldn’t be undervalued.

Three Latin American Music Legends Protecting the Past To Secure the FutureLuzmila Carpio, Polibio Mayorga, and Enerolisa Nuñez reflect on generational memory, disruptive originality, and why young people are the future of Black and indigenous liberation

World Of Warships: Legends Brings Arpeggio Of Blue SteelWargaming has revealed the latest update being added to World Of Warships: Legends Brings as Arpeggio Of Blue Steel makes a return.