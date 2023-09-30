- Marvel Just Brought Back X-Men's REAL Ultimate Healing Factor

Logan's Omega counterpart is back. X-Men Red #15 – by Al Ewing, Yildiray Çinar, Federico Blee, and VC’s Ariana Maher – features the reappearance of the White Sword, an Omega-level healer whose powers make even Logan's look unimpressive.

Tricked by Genesis, the X-Men Red squad accidentally open the way to Arakko for Genesis’ forces at the Ivory Spire in Amenth. Among them, under the thrall of Genesis, is the White Sword. Related: The X-Men's Most Important Ally Is Marvel's Greatest Cosmic Hero

The White Sword's Return Could Have Dire Consequences Like the other big-name warriors of Arakko, the White Sword is one of the most powerful mutants the X-Men have ever encountered. An immortal, with the ability to heal any wound and even resurrect the dead under his thrall, the ruler of the Ivory Spire single-handedly led his soldiers against the forces of Amenth for millennia, keeping the demons at bay in defense of the Arakki mutants pulled through the gate of Okkara.

