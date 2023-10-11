Marvel Finally Plans to Hire Showrunners For Disney+ Series

The Big Picture Earlier today, it was reported that Marvel Studios would stop the production of Daredevil: Born Again, after the studio wasn't pleased with Chris Ord and Matt Corman's vision for the Devil Without Fear.

Marvel's approach towards television was both different from the way they worked on feature films, and the way the development of a television series regularly works in the industry.

For example, after fleshing out the story and characters of Moon Knight for over a year, Jeremy Slater was removed from the project, replaced by Mohamed Diab. And when Jessica Gao had finished writing She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, she was sidelined from the series when Kat Coiro was hired by Marvel. headtopics.com

Just like it happened with Jeremy Slater during the production of Moon Knight, Kyle Bradstreet was let go from Secret Invasion after fleshing out scripts for the series during a year. But after Brian Tucker was hired to replace him, the production of the series fell behind schedule, and the studio risked losing some of its cast due to previously scheduled commitments with other productions.

The Future of Marvel Television Jessica Gao's work on the post-production of She-Hulk has convinced Marvel Studios that hiring showrunners is necessary. headtopics.com

Marvel Studios is also reportedly moving away from creating limited series, opting for focusing on shows that could last for multiple seasons to allow its characters to develop properly. Winderbaum added: "(Television series should work) beyond the fact that it ties into (other projects) or if they are going to be in a movie or if it is setting up an Avengers film.

Read more:

Collider »

Marvel Wants You to Remember The Marvels Is a Captain Marvel SequelMarvel at marvelous new videos for The Marvels, a Marvel Studios production of Captain Marvel 2.

Marvel To Make More Confusing Disney Variant Covers For 2024The Walt Disney Company marked its 100th anniversary in 2023, and that includes running variant cover programmes with Marvel Comics for their Disney100 variant cover programme with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more reprising famous comic book covers under the banner of 'What If?'. And that means switching from the sixties to […]

Marvel Fires Daredevil Writers and Directors, Setting Up Creative Reboot for Disney+ SeriesMarvel Studios has fired the writers and directors of Daredevil: Born Again.

Report: Marvel Finally Realized Why Its TV Shows Aren't WorkingKevin Feige saw the first few episodes of the new Daredevil show and immediately understood that you couldn't fix TV in post.

The Marvels Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Spotlights Carol ReturningCaptain Marvel. Monica Rambeau. Ms. Marvel. Meet The Marvels only in theaters November 10. 💫 Get tickets now: www.fandango.com/TheMarvels ► Watch Marvel on Disney+: https://bit.ly/2XyBSIW ► Subscribe to Marvel on YouTube: http://bit.ly/WeO3YJ Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪https://twitter.com/marvel Like Marvel on Facebook: ‪https://www.facebook.com/marvel Watch Marvel on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/marvel Reward your Marvel fandom by joining Marvel In

One Of Disney's Animated Classics Is Getting A 4K Restoration For Disney+One of Disney’s most beloved animated classics is getting a 4K restoration, and the title is set to release on Disney Plus later this month.