Marvel Fans React to Casting of Shalla-Bal as Silver Surfer's Love Interest

While Shalla-Bal is a familiar name to many Marvel fans, she’s not as recognizable as Norrin Radd, the most notable version of the Silver Surfer character who previously appeared on-screen in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer . As a result, the reception to the announcement has been mixed.Given that Shalla-Bal is a relative unknown compared to Norrin Radd, opinions surrounding the casting have been both positive and negative.

However, many have erroneously complained that Garner has been cast as a female version of the Silver Surfer character when Shalla-Bal’s own Marvel history is over three decades long. The character first made her appearance in 1968, only two years after Norrin Radd’s debut in 1966’s The Fantastic Four #48. Shalla-Bal was portrayed as Radd’s first love, though as the Empress of the planet Zenn-La, she also has more than her fair share of responsibilities outside of being the Silver Surfer’s love interes

Marvel Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer Casting

