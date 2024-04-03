Marvel Confirms Comic Tie-In for Disney+ Acolyte Series

A Marvel-Star Wars comic book tie-in to the upcoming Disney+ Acolyte series is confirmed through solicitations for Trade Paperback collections. The comic will be titled 'The Hunted' and will include Star Wars: The Acolyte #1.

More details are yet to come, but the official announcement is expected soon.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'The Acolyte' trailer: Watch Amandla Stenberg hunt Jedi in new Disney+ 'Star Wars' seriesThe trailer for 'The Acolyte,' the highly anticipated new 'Star Wars' series on Disney+, has arrived. Watch the video here.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

'The Acolyte' trailer: Watch Amandla Stenberg hunt Jedi in new Disney+ 'Star Wars' seriesThe trailer for 'The Acolyte,' the highly anticipated new 'Star Wars' series on Disney+, has arrived. Watch the video here.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

'The Acolyte' trailer: Watch Amandla Stenberg hunt Jedi in new Disney+ 'Star Wars' seriesThe trailer for 'The Acolyte,' the highly anticipated new 'Star Wars' series on Disney+, has arrived. Watch the video here.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

'The Acolyte' trailer: Watch Amandla Stenberg hunt Jedi in new Disney+ 'Star Wars' seriesThe trailer for 'The Acolyte,' the highly anticipated new 'Star Wars' series on Disney+, has arrived. Watch the video here.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Disney unveils first trailer for new 'Star Wars' show: 'The Acolyte'Disney debuted the first trailer for its next 'Star Wars' streaming show, and while the setting remains in a galaxy far far away, it is also charting new...

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Star Wars Returns to Disney+ With First ‘The Acolyte’ TrailerStep into a different era of the Star Wars universe with 'The Acolyte,' a series set years before the main storyline.

Source: screencrushnews - 🏆 544. / 51 Read more »