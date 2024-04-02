Marvel Comics Gives Cyclops and Wolverine the Perfect Shared Conclusion

Wolverine and Cyclops have always had a healthy rivalry between them in X-Men canon, whether that be on the battlefield or as romantic rivals. However, more often than not, the two find a way to work together, as the respect they have for each other and their roles as fellow X-Men outweighs any rivalry. And that’s exactly how their story ends, as Marvel Comics just gave Cyclops and Wolverine the perfect shared conclusion, one which puts their rivalry to bed once and for all.

In Weapon X-Men #1 by Christos Gage and Yildiray Çinar, an alternate version of the Phoenix Force (merged with Jean Grey) has collected a small team of Wolverines from across the multiverse to find and kill Onslaught, who has taken to the multiverse in an attempt to rule over every conceivable reality

