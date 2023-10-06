Read more:

washingtonpost »

‘Totally Killer’ Review: More Like Marty McDieThis teen slasher comedy with a time-traveling twist can’t muster up enough charisma to make its mash-up concept sing.

Broncos OLB Baron Browning, safety P.J. Locke practice for first time this seasonBroncos linebacker Baron Browning (knee) and safety P.J. Locke (toe) practiced on Wednesday.

Rand Paul rages at ‘staggering’ media ‘know-nothingism,’ COVID cover-upNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your inbox every morning.

How to fight a president, please a billionaire and save a newspaperMarty Baron, longtime editor of The Washington Post, spills the tea on what actually happened between owner Jeff Bezos and former President Donald Trump; what the media should be doing to earn your trust; and whether billionaires like Bezos are secretly pulling the strings behind closed doors.

Biden calls on political leaders to shed 'poisonous atmosphere' in WashingtonU.S. President Joe Biden called on political leaders on Wednesday to change the 'poisonous atmosphere' in Washington and work on a new spending plan a before hastily-approved short-term measure expires in weeks.

House speaker chaos stuns lawmakers, frays relationships and roils WashingtonWhere the House goes after Kevin McCarthy's ouster as Speaker, no one can say.