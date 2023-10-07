Martin Scorsese on Franchise Films, Streaming: 'Content Is Something You Eat and Throw Away'

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has made it very clear in recent years that he's passionate about not just his craft of filmmaking, but it's current state and its future as well. His 2019 comments about Marvel movies being more akin to a theme park ride than"cinema" helped fuel a debate about movies that is still ongoing.

"I'm afraid the franchise films will be taking over the theaters," Scorsese said."I always ask the theater owners to create a space where younger people would say, 'We want to see this new film,' which is not a franchise film, in a theater and share with everybody around them.

Scorsese Recently Explained His Comments on Franchise Films and CultureSpeaking with GQ UK, Scorsese also elaborated a bit on what he feels is the real issue with franchise films — not that they exist, but that they take up so many movie screens to the point that other types of films don't really get a chance. headtopics.com

"Hit from all sides. Hit 'em from all sides, and don't give up. Let's see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don't complain about it. But it's true, because we've got to save cinema," Scorsese said."I do think that the manufactured content isn't really cinema.

"I don't think I'll do this too much longer," Lange said."Creativity is secondary now to corporate profits. The emphasis becomes not on the art or the artist or the storytelling. It becomes about satisfying your stockholders. It diminishes the artist and the art of filmmaking. headtopics.com

What Is Killers of the Flower Moon About?Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Scorsese and Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Dune), Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's bestselling book of the same name.

