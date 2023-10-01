Martin Scorsese nearly stopped making films after working with Harvey Weinstein

Famed director Martin Scorsese recently revealed that he almost stopped making films after working with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on 2002's"Gangs of New York.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ star Lily Gladstone slams ‘deplorable’ Kevin Costner series ‘Yellowstone’ “And I was against that; there was a meeting, and I was forced into that position,” Scorsese told GQ. “I’d already been, uh, made pregnant, as they said. And there’s no way you’re getting out of it.”

GQ reported that Miramax and Warner Bros. ended up cutting off funding for the film, leaving Scorsese to finish it with $500,000 out of his own pocket.

Famed director Martin Scorsese, 80, recently revealed that he almost stopped making films after working with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, 71, on 2002’s“If that was the only way that I was able to be allowed to make films, then I’d have to stop,” he said. “Because the results weren’t satisfying. It was at times extremely difficult, and I wouldn’t survive it. I’d be dead. And so I decided it was over, really.”“I realized that I couldn’t work if I had to make films that way ever again,” Scorsese told GQ in a recent profile.

“And I was against that; there was a meeting, and I was forced into that position,” Scorsese told GQ. “I’d already been, uh, made pregnant, as they said. And there’s no way you’re getting out of it.”

He continued, “But the shoot went well, the editing went well until the last couple of weeks of editing. And they came in and did some things that I felt were extremely mean.”

GQ reported that Miramax and Warner Bros. ended up cutting off funding for the film, leaving Scorsese to finish it with $500,000 out of his own pocket.

The “Taxi Driver” director once again decided he was done making films.Scorsese said he found himself in a similar position with Miramax two years later, in 2004, with “The Aviator.”Weinstein didn’t like the gang’s name of the “Dead Rabbits,” and when his assistant brought it up during a meeting, Scorsese reportedly threw a desk.

“When the meeting started, the first thing out of his mouth was that Harvey doesn’t like the name, Dead Rabbits,” producer Michael Hausman told the outlet in December. “Marty went over and threw a desk upside down — with a PA’s computer on — and ran out of the room. We didn’t see him for the rest of the day.”

In February, a Los Angeles judge sentenced him to an additional 16 years in prison after being convicted on three charges of rape and sexual assault.

"I realized that I couldn't work if I had to make films that way ever again," Scorsese told GQ in a recent profile.