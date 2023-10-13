Martin Scorsese isn’t glorifying violence. He’s reckoning with it.

Martin Scorsese attends the “Killers of the Flower Moon” gala premiere during the 67th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 7.
It’s new territory for Scorsese, who despite making movies about everything from Howard Hughes and Wall Street to Edith Wharton-era New York and Tibetan Buddhism, will always be best known for his films about gangs, ritualized violence and antisocial outsiders.
By 1969, when Sam Peckinpah made "The Wild Bunch" and "finished the genre," Scorsese wasn't sure if he could — or should — add anything. "He wiped the slate clean," Scorsese recalls of Peckinpah.
“‘They’re sitting there and this oil is coming up, they haven’t worked for this,’” Scorsese says, paraphrasing how the Whites bent the Protestant work ethic to justify their corruption. “‘They’re not Christians like us from the old world.
"People enjoyed watching them beat the system," Scorsese says of his earlier antiheroes. "I don't think there are any vicarious thrills in terms of these guys. You know, Bill Hale has these big schemes, he's killing people off, and in the meantime he burns his fields for $30,000 insurance money.
“I think ‘mournfulness’ is really accurate,” says “Killers of the Flower Moon” co-screenwriter Eric Roth. Roth and Scorsese have been friends for years and have discussed collaborating on projects about their mutual passions, which range from Proust to Samuel Johnson, James Boswell and their social circle.