Martin Scorsese Explains Choice to Center 'Killers of The Flower Moon' Around Leonardo DiCaprio's Character

Director Martin Scorsese recently explained why his new film 'Killers of The Flower Moon' centered the movie around Leonardo DiCaprio's White character after some Indigenous critics slammed him for it. Scorsese's film is based on the true story of the early 20th-century murders of a wealthy Osage tribe at the hands of American men looking to steal their oil wealth.

The legendary director explained during a recent press event that he first cast DiCaprio as the FBI agent investigating the crimes in Oklahoma before casting him as one of the film’s villains, Ernest Burkhart. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director said, 'We took the character of Tom White that Leo was going to play and, after a couple of years , we took it to its limit. We felt that, ultimately, a story seen through the eyes of the Bureau of Investigation coming in from Washington to this area to find out who did it was… it was a matter of who didn’t do it

