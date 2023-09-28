Martin Scorsese Details Reactions To Robert De Niro's Killers Of The Flower Moon Performance

'They didn't realize it was Bob.' In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the film's New York City premiere, Scorsese shared some surprising reactions to Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon.
Martin Scorsese details some surprising reactions to Robert De Niro's performance in Killers of the Flower Moon. The legendary actor and filmmaker emerged during the New Hollywood movement of the mid-1960s to the early 1980s with collaborations on Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, New York, New York, Raging Bull, and The King of Comedy. Now, decades later, Scorsese and De Niro and reuniting for their tenth collaboration, Killers of the Flower Moon, which has been hailed as a masterpiece ahead of its release date on October 20.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the film's New York City premiere, Scorsese shared some surprising reactions to Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon. The director says that some who saw the film didn't even recognize De Niro, who plays William Hale, for the first 30 to 40 minutes of the movie's runtime. Read what Scorsese shared below:
For him to take on a character like this, there are friends of mine who saw the film and have known Bob for years... they told me after seeing the film that for the first half hour and 40 minutes they didn't realize it was Bob. And they know him! It's hysterical. I said, "You must be joking." No! They thought it was somebody [else].
What To Expect From Robert De Niro's Killers Of The Flower Moon Performance Based on the book of the same name, Killers Of The Flower Moon chronicles the serial killings of the Osage Nation members during the 1920s after oil was discovered on their land in Oklahoma. De Niro plays the notorious political boss William Hale who made a fortune through years of fraud and unfair trade with the Osage people. Hale even urged his nephew, Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), to marry the Osage woman, Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone), to stake a claim in her family's oil rights, eventually culminating in Hale orchestrating the murders.
De Niro's no stranger to playing despicable characters in Scorsese's films, with some famous examples being Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull, and Jimmy Conway in Goodfellas. While De Niro used roughly his own natural speaking voice for those roles, he speaks with a Southern accent as Hale. With De Niro not using his immediately recognizable voice, and his appearance slightly altered, it's understandable why some didn't recognize him at all. It's an exciting tease for De Niro's Killers of the Flower Moon performance since he should show a part of his range never seen before.