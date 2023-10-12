Martin Scorsese Defends Killers of the Flower Moon's Massive Runtime

Killers of the Flower Moon is almost here, and it promises to bring an epic and expansive new blockbuster from Martin Scorsese. In the lead-up to Killers of the Flower Moon's debut, one element has caught a surprising amount of attention — its runtime, which clocks in at three hours and twenty-six minutes.

"People say it's three hours, but come on," Scorsese explained."You can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours. Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours. There are real actors on stage, you can't get up and walk around. You give it that respect, give cinema some respect.

Is Killers of the Flower Moon Based on a True Story?Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. While Grann's original book was set from White's point of view, the author praised the distinct ways that Scorsese and company decided to adapt it.

"I did visit the set for a few days," Grann said in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. "And I was, again, just really impressed by how they managed to bring these historical figures to life and capture the hidden truths about the story. Leo just seemed to just be able to capture the nature of Ernest Burkhart, and the level of complicity of his character, and this evil system.

"What I was struck by from Scorsese to the actors was the level of commitment and how much research they did to understand the parts and understand the history. They just seemed voracious, a little bit like historians, in their search for any knowledge, transcripts, documents, speaking to descendants, speaking with members of the Osage Nation," Grann continued.

