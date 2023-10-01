Martin Scorsese almost quit making movies after working with Harvey Weinstein: 'I decided it was over'

Martin Scorsese recently revealed he almost quit Hollywood after working with Harvey Weinstein on several of his most critically acclaimed films. In a recent GQ interview, the director revealed working on 2002’s"Gangs of New York," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Daniel Day-Lewis, left him frustrated due to interference from disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.
Weinstein’s company, Miramax, had the rights to"Gangs of New York," a long-time passion project for Scorsese, and the two reportedly clashed behind the scenes. "There were reports of numerous points of friction, such as Weinstein turning up on set and harrying Scorsese to work faster; or that Weinstein was unhappy with Day-Lewis’s less-than-attractive get-up in the film, which he claimed just wouldn’t look good on a poster," according to a report in The Independent last year.
Harvey Weinstein and Martin Scorsese during the Miramax Films'"Gangs of New York" screening in 2002. Disagreements on set reportedly got heated enough to make Scorsese flip over a desk and walk off set at one point.According to The Independent, the film’s executive producer, Michael Hausman, warned Weinstein's team not to bring up the name,"but during a meeting with Weinstein’s assistant, the topic came up." headtopics.com