Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece says his dream of unity is still alive

Martin Luther King Jr. was shot dead 56 years ago today in Memphis, Tennessee. His assassin 'hoped to kill MLK's great and widespread dream of unity ,' Alveda King , the civil rights leader's niece, shared with Fox News Digital in a message to be posted on Thursday morning, April 4, on social media. The killer failed in his mission, King wrote in her message.

CHRISTIAN FILMMAKER JIM WAHLBERG SAYS MOTHER TERESA ‘LED ME’ TO GOD AND TO SOBRIETY IN PRISON 'Praise God … The dream didn't die with my uncle. His dream is alive, and so are our dreams; for our Lord Jesus is alive,' she wrote. The night before he was murdered, the powerful orator thundered prophetically from the pulpit of Bishop Charles Mason Temple in Memphis, 'Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.' King Jr.'s death was only the first of several tragedies suffered by the family. Rev. A.D. King, Martin's little brother – Alveda King's father – died under mysterious circumstances the following yea

Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination Dream Of Unity Alveda King Message Anniversary Tragedies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dothan native Naomi Barber King, sister-in-law to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., diesNaomi Ruth Barber King, a Dothan native, civil rights activist and sister-in-law to Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., has died at the age of 92.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Today in History: Martin Luther King Jr. leads civil rights march from Selma to MontgomeryToday is Thursday, March 21, the 81st day of 2024. There are 285 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On March 21, 1965, civil rights demonstrators led by the Rev. Martin Luther Kin…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Second suspect arrested in theft from Denver’s Martin Luther King Jr. memorialA 67-year-old man accused of stealing sections of the Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” memorial in Denver’s City Park has been arrested, according to city jail records.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Second suspect wanted in Martin Luther King Jr. monument vandalism arrested by Denver policeÓscar A. Contreras is a Murrow-nominated journalist who has been writing for the E.W. Scripps Company since January 2014.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Today in History: March 10, James Earl Ray pleads guilty to shooting Martin Luther King Jr.On March 10, 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee, to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.)

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Today in History: James Earl Ray pleads guilty to shooting Martin Luther King Jr.On March 10, 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee, to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until …

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »