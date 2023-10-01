Martin declared Japanese GP winner after heavy rain brings out red flag

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin was declared the winner of the Japanese Grand Prix when it was red-flagged halfway through the race on Sunday due to torrential rain that made conditions treacherous for the riders. Race directors attempted to restart the race but when the riders went out on the warm-up lap, the red flag came out again and full points were awarded as they had run half the distance.

The result meant Bagnaia retains a slim lead in the riders' championship but Martin has now cut the gap to just three points.

"I was committed to get a great result today," Martin said in a pit-lane interview. "I went wide (early on) but then I started to recover positions. I felt good and I was able to overtake a lot of them. Luckily everyone is ok, but it was too dangerous to keep going."

Riders had a nervy start when rain began falling just as the race got under way. Race directors waved the white flag, allowing riders to swap their bikes, and almost everyone came in, except the Yamahas. headtopics.com

But the Yamahas eventually came in as conditions deteriorated and the ensuing chaos allowed Honda's Marquez, a five-times race winner in Japan, to move up the field and sit second behind Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro while Bagnaia was third.

