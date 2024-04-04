Martian Rock Holds Clues to Ancient Water and Organic Material

This Martian rock, named Bunsen Peak, contains minerals that formed in the presence of water. If scientists could design the perfect rock for Perseverance to find, it would be one that displayed evidence of ancient water and preserved ancient organic material .

The rover may have found it as it explores the Margin Unit, a geologic region on the inner edge of Jezero Crater’s rim.

