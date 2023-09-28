Martha Stewart gets brutally honest about aging, regret and what she thinks is 'bulls---'

The 'Martha Stewart Living' founder said she hasn't had any health problems, doesn’t take any medications and has a good blood pressure. The lifestyle guru did an interview with AARP. 'Outnumbered' panelists discuss internet critics' response after Martha Stewart used an iceberg in her cocktail. Martha Stewart candidly shared her perspective on aging and how she is"living to the absolute fullest" at 82.

lifestyle guru

explained that she doesn't worry about getting older in an interview with AARP for the magazine's 65th anniversary bonus issue. "Aging isn't something I think about," Stewart told the outlet."How old I am, slowing down, retiring — I just don't dwell on that.

Martha Stewart shared that she doesn't give aging much thought and embraces"living to the absolute fullest" at 82."People talk about aging successfully, but I think of it as living gracefully and living to the absolute fullest. headtopics.com

"I’m about trying new things and learning new things every single day. Staying fresh, being interesting and interested. Staying curious, staying busy, developing new friendships.""Martha Stewart Living" founder

added that she hasn't had any health problems, doesn’t take any medications and has healthy blood pressure.

"And at age 77, I stopped wearing glasses after wearing corrective lenses from the time I was 16," she revealed."I’m not bragging about it. Something weird happened. I got an infection in my eyes, and my doctor gave me steroids for it, and the result was 20/20 vision. They call it second sight. I’m pretty fortunate."

The lifestyle guru detailed her daily routine, which involves waking up at 4 a.m. and doing Pilates three days a week.Stewart shared that her routine involves waking up"early, early, early" around 4 a.m. and doing Pilates at 6:15 three days a week.

"I ride horses. I travel. On a recent trip to Maine, I was hiking and boating and doing all the fun things you do there," she added."But I also work hard every day on things that challenge me and invigorate me."

The entrepreneur explained that she was striving to follow in her