Marshmello and Svdden Death Surprise Concert at Chicago Hot Dog Stand

A popular Chicago hot dog stand had quite the unexpected customers on Saturday – renowned DJ and music producer Marshmello and DJ Svdden Death . The pair held a surprise concert on top of the restaurant at 4 p.m. Marshmello posted on "X," formerly known as Twitter, announcing the show would be held at The Wiener's Circle, located at 2622 N Clark Street. A large crowd swarmed the front of the restaurant and the street for the concert.

"Chicago we popped up and you showed out, see y'all tonight for the real party!" Marshmello said on X. Marshmello and Svdden Death are set to perform again Saturday evening at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom at 8 p.m. as part of the "MELLODEATH" tour. Marshmello is known for several of his collaborations with other artists and songs, including "Wolves," with Selena Gomez, "Happier," with Bastille, "Leave Before You Love Me," with the Jonas Brothers and many mor

Marshmello Svdden Death Concert Chicago Hot Dog Stand Surprise Crowd Music Producer DJ Tour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meet the Chicago woman who helped bring robots to Chicago restaurants'A lot of the customers like the robot because they are really cute,' said Stephanie Gong, one of the first restaurateurs to bring robots onto the dining room floor and into the kitchen.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Bring Chicago Home referendum faces 1st major test on Chicago ballot in primary electionThe most hotly debated referendum on the Illinois primary ballot is Bring Chicago Home, a change to the structure of real estate transfer taxes intended to create revenue for programs fighting homelessness in the city.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Chicago's Bring Chicago Home campaign aims to address affordable housing for veteransThe Bring Chicago Home campaign seeks to shift the city's Real Estate Transfer Tax to fund affordable housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. The campaign faces challenges from the real estate lobby, but it represents a critical step in addressing the housing crisis in Chicago.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Chicago Forecast: Cloudy, windy day ahead for Chicago river dyeThe Chicago River will be dyed green for St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, bringing thousands of Chicago-area residents to the Loop to watch the water turn a…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Votes parade leads CPS students to voting polls amid 'Bring Chicago Home' referendum debateLast minute efforts to get voters to the polls were underway on several fronts Friday, with the Illinois primary election just four days away.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Chicago parks group expresses ‘frustration' at Chicago Bears' stadium planA preservation group known for protecting lakefront land and parks in Chicago has responded to news that the Chicago Bears could stay in the city and build a…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »