Marshall Ramsey: Letters from the Front

Our Marshall’s Mississippi newsletter is curated by Marshall himself and contains exclusive cartoons and commentary not available anywhere else.We work to provide free, accessible news for everyone to create a more informed Mississippi and hold public officials accountable.
Marshall Ramsey, a nationally recognized editorial cartoonist, shares his cartoons and travels the state as Mississippi Today’s Editor-At-Large. He’s also host of a weekly statewide radio program and a television program on Mississippi Public Broadcasting and is the author of several books. Marshall is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a 2019 recipient of the University of Tennessee Alumni Professional Achievement Award.
Franklin & Marshall College poll: Pennsylvania voters weigh in on big races, important issuesThe poll is giving us a new snapshot of what voters are thinking and who they're supporting. Read more ⮕