Married at First Sight Season 17 - Release Info, Premiere Prediction, Cast & Everything We Know

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Married At First Sight season 17 premieres soon and features an explosive plot twist. The hit reality TV show premiered almost a decade ago, in July 2014. Since then, it has come a long way and became a must-watch series. Married At First Sight has a simple concept.

Married At First Sight is popular for drama and bombshell reveals. However, viewers weren't super happy with the season 16 reunion episode, which was mildly entertaining. The episode showed cast members getting along despite their differences.

Married At First Sight Season 17 Confirmed? Lifetime Network confirmed Married At First Sight season 17 by dropping the trailer in September 2023. The show's hook seems to be the couple who won't tie the knot after meeting at the altar.

Married At First Sight Season 17 Potential Release Date Married At First Sight season 17 is coming shockingly early after the last one ended in the Summer. The official trailer shows that the Lifetime original series returns to TV in October 2023. Married At First Sight season 17 airs on October 18 at the usual time. headtopics.com

Married At First Sight Season 17's Potential Cast Married At First Sight season 17 cast is confirmed as well. The show features Brennan S. and Emily B., Austin R. and Rebecca H., Orion M. and Lauren G., and Orion M. and Lauren G. There's also a solo groom, Michael S., whose mystery bride, Chloe B., hasn't appeared in the trailer.

Married At First Sight season 17 premieres Wednesday, October 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.

