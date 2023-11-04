Married at First Sight Season 13: Watch and Stream on Hulu and Netflix

Married at First Sight Season 13 is a unique reality show that takes place in Houston. The series revolves around ten strangers who meet their significant others through a set of relationship experts. The participants see their partners for the first time on their wedding day and try to lead a married life with a spouse that they barely know. The thirteenth season featured five weddings, none of which are currently active. The relationship experts in this season were Dr

. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Viviana Coles. You can watch and stream Married at First Sight Season 13 on Hulu and Netflix

