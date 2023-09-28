Marquette King suggests Mark Davis ‘noogie’ ended his Raiders career

Former NFL punter Marquette King believes he was cut from the Raiders in 2018 after he put the team’s owner, Mark Davis in a headlock and gave him a noogie following an “interestingR… , King claimed he was told that Gruden — who previously coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 — wanted him off the roster, despite never meeting the coach.

“As soon as I showed up, [then-Raiders general manager] Reggie [McKenzie] was telling me that Gruden doesn’t want me there,” King said. “We’re about to let you go, we’re gonna put you on the wire, and it’s gonna hit the news soon.”

King felt “scarred” by the situation, which he believed was personal. Marquette King punts for the Raiders in November 2016.Raiders owner Mark Davis and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden during an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 22, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.“I honestly should’ve took a year off,” he said. “I was just so scarred from that, man. Feeling like somebody just has a motive behind just letting you go.

“I honestly don’t understand. I think it was hate. That’s what I feel like. That’s the only way you can be like that towards somebody if you never met them. I don’t know, some people just got hate in their heart.” headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Mark Davis: What we learned from GOP debate tainted by too many issues, interruptionsCandidates blew through the rules, and what was with that ‘Survivor’ question? | Opinion

NASA astronaut Jan Davis recounts career, father's POW experience in new book'Air Born' highlights the similarities between crews in an airplane and those on a space shuttle.

On the Podcast: Maximilian Davis’s Ferragamo RenaissanceChioma talks to Maxmilian Davis, Ferragamo’s creative director (and a certified Beyoncé stan), and Vogue’s Laia Garcia-Furtado recaps the best of Milan and Paris Fashion Week.

‘Purlie Victorious’ Broadway Review: Leslie Odom, Jr. Keeps Ossie Davis’ Groundbreaking Comedy True To Its TitleLong before Slave Play, decades before Ain’t No Mo, there was Purlie Victorious, the Ossie Davis comedy masterwork that, like those descendant plays, fused broad comedy, satirical minstrelsy,…

‘Purlie Victorious’ Broadway Review: Leslie Odom Jr. Keeps Ossie Davis’ Groundbreaking Comedy True To Its TitleLong before Slave Play, decades before Ain’t No Mo, there was Purlie Victorious, the Ossie Davis comedy masterwork that, like those descendant plays, fused broad comedy, satirical minstrelsy,…

Joseph E. Davis Ph.D.Joseph E. Davis is Research Professor of Sociology and Director of the Picturing the Human Colloquy of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia.

Owner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders smiles on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.95.7 The Game

, King claimed he was told that Gruden — who previously coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 — wanted him off the roster, despite never meeting the coach.

“As soon as I showed up, [then-Raiders general manager] Reggie [McKenzie] was telling me that Gruden doesn’t want me there,” King said. “We’re about to let you go, we’re gonna put you on the wire, and it’s gonna hit the news soon.”

King felt “scarred” by the situation, which he believed was personal.

Marquette King punts for the Raiders in November 2016.Raiders owner Mark Davis and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden during an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 22, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.“I honestly should’ve took a year off,” he said. “I was just so scarred from that, man. Feeling like somebody just has a motive behind just letting you go.

“I honestly don’t understand. I think it was hate. That’s what I feel like. That’s the only way you can be like that towards somebody if you never met them. I don’t know, some people just got hate in their heart.”

Marquette King with the Arlington Renegades in February 2023.King was released from the team in March 2018 and had three years remaining on his contract.in April of that year alleged “there were whispers of King’s personality not clicking with Gruden’s.”resigned from the Raiders in October 2021

after an explosive New York Times report revealed he had used homophobic and misogynistic language in emails over a seven-year period ending in 2018.

King signed with the Raiders after going undrafted in 2012 and produced a career-best 42.7 net yards per punt in 2017 prior to his release.

He spent four games with the Denver Broncos in 2018 and averaged a career-worst 39.7 net yards per punt.

King currently plays for the XFL’s Arlington Renegades.