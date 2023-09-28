‘Marquee Moments’ lights up the night at Playhouse Square

The new marquees made their official debut at Playhouse Square on Thursday night in Cleveland. Thousands of people gathered near the iconic chandelier on a beautiful fall evening to watch as the marquee lights in front of the historic theaters along Euclid Avenue came to life.

The onlookers were then treated to a five-minute light show on the large marquees., the $10 million-plus project began in March. The Connor Palace was the first theater to undergo a facelift this summer, followed by the Allen, Mimi Ohio, State and Hanna theaters.

The gold-colored marquees, which will glitter with programmable, multicolored lighting fixtures and have video capabilities on each side, are intended to create a more unified and brighter theater district. The marquees were designed by the Barnycz Group of Baltimore, a firm that also designed the now-iconic GE Chandelier hanging over the intersection of East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue, as well as large-scale digital displays in Times Square and Las Vegas.

In addition to the lighting ceremony, guests were treated to music by multiplatinum artist Andy Grammer, best known for the single "Honey, I'm Good." Other musical performers included the Baldwin Wallace University Musical Theater students, the Dazzle Awards Alumni, the Loconti Band, Apostle Jones, the Cavs 216STIX and DJ Kyro.