Marlins Start Season 0-7 After Playoff Berth

The Marlins are off to a terrible start, losing their first seven games of the season after making the playoffs. They will face the Cardinals today, who have beaten them four times in a row. The Marlins have struggled both on the mound and at the plate, with a high ERA and poor hitting statistics.

Marlins Cardinals Baseball Playoffs Losing Streak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Covers / 🏆 341. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One Chicago Renewal Update: Fire Season 13, PD Season 12 & Med Season 10 Confirmed At NBCOne Chicago is all set for next season.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

MacKenzie Gore shows promise in first start of the seasonMacKenzie Gore's first start of the season was somewhat uneven, but his arm talent and potential are evident. Despite a middling stat line, Gore believes his stuff has improved and is optimistic about the future.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

The Acolyte Season 2 Teased By Showrunner, 3 Months Before First Season ReleasesThe Acolyte season 2 seems inevitable already.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

One Piece Season 2 Is Already Different From Netflix's First Season In 3 Major WaysMicah values integrity and honesty, and ensures his work is well-researched and fact-checked, thus making him an authority in the subjects he covers.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Extended Family Wraps First Season, Creator Talks Hopes for Season 2Extended Family recently wrapped its 13-episode first season on NBC and stars a great cast featuring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer. Creator Mike O’Malley discusses the show's initial run, hopes for Season 2, and his sitcom experience.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Houston restaurants like Josephine's in Midtown are managing a challenging start to crawfish seasonCrawfish costs about double this year! It's a result of extreme heat and drought from last summer which impacted the mudbugs. ABC13 breaks down if the cost will stay high all season.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »