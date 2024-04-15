Marlins' Jake Burger Placed on Injured List with Muscle Strain

Miami Marlins ’ Jake Burger scores on a double by Bryan De La Cruz during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Miami. Luis Arraez and Josh Bell also scored on the play. MIAMI — The Marlins placed infielder Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a left intercostal muscle strain , another setback for Miami during a nightmarish start to the season.

Burger leads the Marlins in RBIs with 15 and is tied for the team lead in homers with three. Miami is 3-13, the worst record in the NL. “I think I feel kind of where I thought I was going to feel this morning,” Burger said before Miami’s series opener against San Francisco on Monday. “In the positive outlook, I don’t feel worse. Obviously, I wish I’d be feeling better. Now it’s just taking care of it and trying to get back as quick as possible. It doesn’t seem to be worse than what we thought.”on Sunday.

“I tried to play through it for an inning or two,” Burger said. “Any time I miss games it’s frustrating. I want to be out there for as many games as I can throughout the season. I trust the guys in this clubhouse and we’re going to turn this thing around.” Burger was acquired from the Chicago White Sox at last year’s trade deadline and helped the Marlins reach the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2003.

Miami Marlins Jake Burger Injured List Muscle Strain Setback

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marlins mejoran a foja de 2-11; vencen 5-2 a Yankees con jonrón de BurgerJake Burger conectó un jonrón de tres carreras el miércoles, día en que cumplió 28 años, y los Marlins de Miami se impusieron 5-2 a los Yankees de Nueva York, para conseguir apenas su segundo triunfo en la presente campaña.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

I Tried Every Burger King Burger & the Best Is Heavy on the Bacon, Beef, and CheeseYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »

Gotham Burger: The best burger in NYCThe best burgers in New York City can be found on the Lower East Side where Mike Puma opened his Oklahoma-style smash burger joint. New Yorkers can stop by

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Marlins improve to 2-11 as Burger hits 3-run homer in 5-2 win over YankeesJake Burger hit a three-run homer on his 28th birthday and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Yankees 5-2 for just their second win this season. Ryan Weathers allowed three hits and three walks in five scoreless innings for the Marlins, who at 2-11 had matched the team record for worst 12-game start set in 1998.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Ramen Returns for a Limited TimeHere's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: Monday, March 25 Anti Burger Club at burger-chan Chef Willet Feng invites guests to his tenth Anti Burger Club, along with chef Stephen Perez at burger-chan, 5353 West Alabama. The special dinner will feature itameshi, or Italian food with Japanese touches—think...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

Jazz Chisholm Jr. eviscerates Marlins, reveals 'worst three years' in toxic clubhouseMiami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. revealed various examples of a toxic clubhouse environment created by team veterans in his first three MLB seasons.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »