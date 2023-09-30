Marlins face the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

The Miami Marlins lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Miami has an 83-76 record overall and a 37-41 record in road games. The Marlins have a 63-36 record in games when they record eight or more hits. Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season.

The Marlins have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 24 home runs, 53 walks and 83 RBI while hitting .264 for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 16-for-34 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games. Jorge Soler ranks second on the Marlins with 58 extra base hits (22 doubles and 36 home runs). Luis Arraez is 16-for-38 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .273 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by six runs Marlins: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by six runs INJURIES: Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (neck), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm) headtopics.com

