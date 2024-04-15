Markets Struggle as Uncertainty Looms

Every weekday, the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer releases the Homestretch — an actionable afternoon update, just in time for the last hour of trading on Wall Street. Markets wobbly: After a weak attempt at an oversold bounce in the morning, pressure in the market picked up steam midday and stocks fell into the red as investors remained worried about what could come next following the events in the Middle East over the weekend.

Every weekday, the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer releases the Homestretch — an actionable afternoon update, just in time for the last hour of trading on Wall Street.

Markets Uncertainty Middle East Inflation Interest Rates

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kenny Omega Isn't Ruling Out Surgery After Scary Diverticulitis DiagnosisUncertainty looms over Kenny Omega's in-ring return.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Uncertainty looms over SB 4 Immigration law: Texas awaits U.S. Supreme Court decisionState leaders are watching the clock. The new Texas Senate Bill 4 state immigration rules could go into effect at 4 PM Austin time... or they could be delayed.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Michael Saylor Makes Big Bitcoin Statement as Market Uncertainty LoomsMicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor makes profound Bitcoin statement

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

China's BYD pushes into emerging markets amid policy uncertainty in the U.S., EuropeFollowing some immediate sales success in new markets last year, BYD is expanding its production and presence in several emerging markets.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

China's BYD pushes into emerging markets amid policy uncertainty in the U.S., EuropeFollowing some immediate sales success in new markets last year, BYD is expanding its production and presence in several emerging markets.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Retirement crisis looms as Americans struggle to saveEric Payne, a 37 year-old single father to two boys, works hard to stretch his paycheck each week. It’s a task he refers to as “clicking.”

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »