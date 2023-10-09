Market strategist cautions that war is inflationary, says buy energy and defense stocks

The war in the Middle East could lead to higher inflation for longer as it puts upward pressure on oil prices, according to Strategas' Jason Trennert. On Saturday, militant group Hamas attacked Israel, leading to the deadliest offensive Israel has experienced in 50 years .

"There is likely to be natural tendency to buy Treasurys and the U.S. dollar, but wars are generally inflationary." "It is difficult not to assume that the war is likely to put a bottom in the price in the oil; this, in turn, may put pressure on the U.S. consumer," the strategist added.

