Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Surgery After Knee Injury During MMA Training

Meta Platforms Inc. founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently underwent surgery after injuring his knee during a mixed martial arts session. Zuckerberg shared the news on Instagram, stating that he tore a ligament in his knee while training. He posted pictures of himself in a hospital bed with his knee in a brace. Zuckerberg expressed gratitude towards the doctors and medical team taking care of him
. He also mentioned that his injury has caused a delay in the competitive MMA fight he was preparing for. Despite the setback, Zuckerberg remains eager to participate in the fight once he has recovered. He thanked everyone for their love and support. It is worth noting that Zuckerberg has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for over a year and has even won an amateur tournament. Additionally, he and Elon Musk, CEO of X, had agreed to a 'cage match' following a social media exchange between the two tech giants. Zuckerberg expressed his enthusiasm for the sport and his readiness to fight Musk
