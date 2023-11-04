Mark Wahlberg Prioritizes Recovery with Ice Baths for Longevity and Health

Mark Wahlberg, at the age of 52, has shifted his focus from intense workouts to prioritizing recovery. He now opts for daily ice baths to improve his longevity and overall health. Wahlberg emphasizes the importance of recovery in his workout routine and shares his 'pop up' ice bath method while traveling. He believes that starting the day with a cold water immersion is beneficial, regardless of location

. At home, he spends five to six minutes in 42-degree water, and when traveling, he uses ice from hotel ice machines. Wahlberg claims that this practice helps him sleep better and reduces inflammation and discomfort. He has previously shared his 'cold plunge challenge' on Instagram, where he challenged himself to endure freezing ice water

