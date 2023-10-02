Mark Jackson moving toward broadcast role with Knicks after ESPN firing

. The trio had been ABC/ESPN’s No. 1 crew for a long time before Van Gundy and Jackson were bothThough MSG Network had interest, Van Gundy calling some Knicks games is very unlikely to happen, according to sources.Both Jackson and Van Gundy had money remaining on their ESPN contracts and likely would need permission from ESPN to be allowed to do it.

Though MSG Network had interest, Van Gundy calling some Knicks games is very unlikely to happen, according to sources. Both Jackson and Van Gundy had money remaining on their ESPN contracts and likely would need permission from ESPN to be allowed to do it.

ESPN is handling them on a case-by-case basis, and Jackson’s case is trending the right way for him to fill in on some games for the 78-year-old Frazier. Jackson — whose catchphrase for when someone does something exceptional is: “Mama, there goes that man!” — did local games years ago for the Nets on YES.I would give ESPN+’s “Toy Story” presentation of Jaguars-Falcons on Sunday morning a 4.2 out of 5 clickers, which is a pretty good grade. The idea worked, though some of the execution — admittedly very difficult — had kinks that needed to be worked out. But I could see kids and adults really liking it as an alternate offering.

Read more:

nypost »

Stream NCAA Football on ESPN+ - Live & Upcoming on Watch ESPNStream videos from the NCAA Football on ESPN+ - Live & Upcoming collection on demand on Watch ESPN.

Frank Q. JacksonNews about the criminal cases involving Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsAccess your ESPN+ account to stream all the exclusive live sports and the latest episodes of your favorite shows and ESPN originals on Watch ESPN.

- Stream Live Sports & ESPN OriginalsWith Watch ESPN you can stream live sports and ESPN originals, watch the latest game replays and highlights, and access featured ESPN programming online.

After jinxing MLB and NFL teams, it’s up to Knicks, Nets to meet expectationsIt would mean both teams maxing out, playing at fairly high levels for the entirety of the season and not suffering any catastrophic injuries.

As Knicks, Nets stand pat, Celtics and Bucks make major movesWhile the Knicks and Nets stood pat, the Celtics and Bucks both made major additions to their teams ahead of training camp.

. The trio had been ABC/ESPN’s No. 1 crew for a long time before Van Gundy and Jackson were both

Though MSG Network had interest, Van Gundy calling some Knicks games is very unlikely to happen, according to sources.

Both Jackson and Van Gundy had money remaining on their ESPN contracts and likely would need permission from ESPN to be allowed to do it.

ESPN is handling them on a case-by-case basis, and Jackson’s case is trending the right way for him to fill in on some games for the 78-year-old Frazier.

Jackson — whose catchphrase for when someone does something exceptional is: “Mama, there goes that man!” — did local games years ago for the Nets on YES.I would give ESPN+’s “Toy Story” presentation of Jaguars-Falcons on Sunday morning a 4.2 out of 5 clickers, which is a pretty good grade. The idea worked, though some of the execution — admittedly very difficult — had kinks that needed to be worked out. But I could see kids and adults really liking it as an alternate offering.were fine in the booth, though I would’ve had McFarland refrain from any technical stuff and would’ve skipped, will be a studio analyst for the Big Ten men’s games. Eagle is NBC’s lead play-by-player on the network’s Saturday night Big Ten football package. Cornette was part of ESPN’s big on-air layoffs at the end of June. Meanwhile, on the women’s Big Ten side,will be the lead play-by-player on Peacock, according to sources. Stephenson is already part of NBC as its Notre Dame sideline reporter, among other roles. Stephenson has done play-by-play on Milwaukee Bucks games.will return to MLB Network and “MLB Central” on Monday and “MLB Tonight” for the rest of the week. At this point, he is not scheduled after that for MLBN. On Sunday, Casey indicated he hashost a two-hour show on Monday at 11 a.m. for Nets’ Media Day. … Amazon Prime Video’s weekday shows are saying “au revoir” after they just said “bonjour.” If you don’t get that, that was precisely the problem. Not enough people knew that Amazon had a show called “Bonjour! Sports Talk” as well as a few other talk programs. Amazon is shuttering the shows after making a low-money experiment that didn’t seem like it would work — and ultimately didn’t. In a streaming world, daily studio shows don’t seem to have traction except on YouTube.gets destroyed by media folks, and some of it is deserved. However, Bayless does prepare, and many people who have worked with him or whom he has covered closely have a lot of respect for him. Onsaid to Bayless, “Skip, you get heat oftentimes, but you’ve given us opportunities that people look past and don’t recognize. I appreciate you.” … MLB commissioner, and he forecast that networks could offer a sports betting alt-cast. “I see that at some point coming as an alternate digital product,” Manfred said. “You’re always going to have that clean broadcast. If we get there to betting off the screen, it’s going to be a separate digital feed that the true gambler can opt-in to.”instead of Miami. As usual during all the talks, the NBA insiders seemed to have an outsized amount of focus on them., saying the Raptors were getting Lillard. This was after Wojnarowski took some slings, didn’t respond and ended with aand some of his sidekicks went after Wojnarowski for reporting that the Trail Blazers were going to take their time making a deal. Le Batard and company seemed to have a stake in whether or not their hometown Heat would get Lillard. Le Batard made it very personal with Wojnarowski, saying he wasThe top-insider game can be dirty at times, but did Le Batard really know Wojnarowski’s sources? You can only report a story where it stood at the time. If he is conveying what executives with teams are telling him, isn’t that the job?

The Le Batard crew felt Lillard was coming to Miami. If he had, they probably would’ve said they were right the whole time and taken a victory lap.Dan Le Batard was quick to criticize Adrian Wojnarowski for his Damian Lillard reporting, but admitted how wrong he was on his show this week.

Let’s add one more: They seem to think Wojnarowski — who is a powerful reporter — can help dictate trades, which is pretty preposterous, especially with no evidence.

You can question methods and go after reporters, but Le Batard should have led with facts, which is what Wojnarowski did.,” traces his life as an excellent golfer and commentator while also detailing his personal challenges, including alcoholism, a tragic death of a son and his marriages. The book also goes through golf and dives into the impact of LIV, which Feherty joined as an analyst. Papa Clicker gives this Feinstein book 4.3 out of 5 clickers.

Vividseats: Official Ticketing Partner of New York PostWhat happens if the NFL's winless disasters wind up with No. 1 pick and a chance at Caleb Williams?Dan Le Batard was quick to criticize Adrian Wojnarowski for his Damian Lillard reporting, but admitted how wrong he was on his show this week.

What happens if the NFL’s winless disasters wind up with No. 1 pick and a chance at Caleb Williams?