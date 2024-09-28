Mark Cuban: 'There's No Retirement In My Book'

These days, the 66-year-old billionaire entrepreneur and investor says he has no imminent plans to stop working. "I'm just getting started," Cuban tells CNBC Make It."There's no retirement in my book. I'll go until I drop."in the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. He's acknowledged that he'd like to spend more time with his family, but that doesn't mean he's retiring, he says.
The company's simple business model — reducing consumer costs by manufacturing drugs, or buying them wholesale, and selling them at a 15% upcharge — is profitable, but Cuban says he's more focused on the company's mission than maximizing the return on his investments."Hopefully, when it's all said and done, they'll say, 'Boy, that guy f---ed up health care, so now people aren't afraid of not being able to afford their medications," he says.
1 in 3 Gen Z men turn to social media for health advice: Here's how to spot medical misinformation online, which stands for"financial independence, retire early." The idea is to embrace a frugal lifestyle and maximize your savings to retire sooner. Broadcast.com made Cuban a billionaire when Yahoo acquired it for $5.7 billion in stock in 1999. His current net worth is roughly $5.7 billion,"Every entrepreneur the back of their mind says, 'I want to be that entrepreneur that disrupts an industry and changes it,'" Cuban told Grant."What's better than that?"Cuban's desire to work more is hardly unusual: More Americans are now working past age 75 than ever.— up from 5% in 2002.
Mark Cuban Retirement Business Pharmacy Cost Plus Drugs
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »