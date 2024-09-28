Mark Cuban Says He's 'Just Getting Started' And Has No Plans To Retire

These days, the 66-year-old billionaire entrepreneur and investor says he has no imminent plans to stop working. "I'm just getting started," Cuban tells CNBC Make It."There's no retirement in my book. I'll go until I drop."in the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. He's acknowledged that he'd like to spend more time with his family, but that doesn't mean he's retiring, he says.

"Hopefully, when it's all said and done, they'll say, 'Boy, that guy f---ed up health care, so now people aren't afraid of not being able to afford their medications," he says."To me, that would be the greatest accomplishment." "My whole goal when I started was to retire by the time I was 35, because the one thing you can never buy is time,"on"Shark Tank" in 2021. He started saving and investing large portions of his paycheck after reading the 1988 book"Cashing in on the American Dream: How to Retire at 35" by Paul Terhost, hein 2020."I bought a lifetime pass at American Airlines, traveled the world and partied like a rock star for the next few years.

